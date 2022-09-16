carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.25

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from carsales.com’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

In other carsales.com news, insider Walter Pisciotta sold 250,000 shares of carsales.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.15 ($15.49), for a total transaction of A$5,536,500.00 ($3,871,678.32). In other carsales.com news, insider Walter Pisciotta sold 250,000 shares of carsales.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.15 ($15.49), for a total value of A$5,536,500.00 ($3,871,678.32). Also, insider Patrick (Pat) O’Sullivan 6,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

