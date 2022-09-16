Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the August 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Carrefour Price Performance

CRRFY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 919,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,169. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

