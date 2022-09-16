Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.72. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -77.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 94,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

