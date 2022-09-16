Carlton L. Highsmith Sells 5,200 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,603,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.