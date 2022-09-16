Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 7,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 673,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

