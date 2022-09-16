CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.04

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 59480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $904.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CareDx by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

