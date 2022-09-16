Carbon Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Carbon Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Carbon Coin

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carbon Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.