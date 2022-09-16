Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,268.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 303,872 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

