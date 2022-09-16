Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.23.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.