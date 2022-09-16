Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,365.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average is $252.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $453.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

