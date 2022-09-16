Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,587,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after buying an additional 1,318,605 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 667,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,906,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.