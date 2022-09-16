Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $12.86 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $283.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

