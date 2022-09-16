Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,754 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.96.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

