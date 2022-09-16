Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

