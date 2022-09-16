Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

