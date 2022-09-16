Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 190,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 203,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

