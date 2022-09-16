Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

