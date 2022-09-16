Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.