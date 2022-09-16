Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

