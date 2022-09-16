Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QCOM opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

