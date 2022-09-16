Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

