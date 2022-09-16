Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $75.07 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

