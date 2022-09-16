Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,618 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.60.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.