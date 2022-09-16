Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

ENB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

