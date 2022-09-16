Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCOEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capcom Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 30,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

