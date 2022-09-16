Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.53 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

