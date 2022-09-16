Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubicFarm Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.86.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

