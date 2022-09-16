Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 180.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

CPT opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.50.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

