Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 12,800 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Pareto Securities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

