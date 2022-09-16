Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 32.3% in August

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.