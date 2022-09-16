Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.12. 36,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,728 shares of company stock worth $63,966,614. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.