C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.86. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 12.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.