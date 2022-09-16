C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.86. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.