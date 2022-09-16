BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BYD has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

