Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. 79,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,654. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

