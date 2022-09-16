Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,791,000 after purchasing an additional 152,718 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 44,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

