Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 5.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,242,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,188,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,245,000 after buying an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 183,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,734,000 after buying an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,541. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

