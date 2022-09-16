Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

