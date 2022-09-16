Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,770 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

ZTS traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,806. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

