Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 49,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,385,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

