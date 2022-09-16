BTIG Research Boosts Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $95.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $954.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,786,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

