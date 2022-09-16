BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 388.75%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.