BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD11.30-11.65 EPS.

BRP Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,013. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.53.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 388.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 512.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BRP by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.