Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Raises Dividend to GBX 45 Per Share

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

LON BRK opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.19) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £364.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,946.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,200 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,281.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRK has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

