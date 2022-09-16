Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
BTX stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.