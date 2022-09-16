Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 2% Higher

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 53.30 and last traded at 53.23. 187,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 257,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at 52.18.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of 49.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

