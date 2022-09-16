Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Sells 1,052 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $608,919,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

