Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT at $11.16

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 757,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.35 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

