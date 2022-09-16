Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

