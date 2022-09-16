Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.78. 62,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,749. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

