Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance
Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.59. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$138.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.27.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
